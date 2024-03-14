Negros Island Region: NegOr governor welcomes reformation of NIR 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Negros Oriental Governor Chaco Sagarbarria welcomed the passage of the bill seeking to reform the Negros Island Region (NIR).

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) at the Capitol Social Hall on March 14, Sagarbarria said reviving the NIR would greatly benefit local governments in his province.

Should the NIR bill become a law, this will allow NegOrenses accessibility and convenience in connecting with national government agencies, he added.

“So far, good news man tanan. Regarding the NIR, I see it as an advantage regarding sa among mga provinces. Lahi ra gyud if your national agencies is murag right around the corner,” said Sagarbarria.

(So far, it’s all good news. Regarding the NIR, I see it as an advantage for our provinces. It’s really different if your national agencies is just right around the corner.)

Huge difference

Meanwhile, the governor believes that the recreation of the Negros Island Region would have little to no impact to Negros Oriental’s relationship with other Central Visayas provinces like Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor.

“I don’t see any change when it comes to the relationship… I don’t see (that we’re being left out) but it makes things a lot easier (to have national government agencies nearby). Dako gyud og deperensya,” Sagarbarria said. (There’s really a huge difference.)

The Senate passed on third and final reading the bill to recreate the BIR bringing closer to realization the three-decade bid of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental to become a single regional entity.

Senate Bill No. 2507, which was sponsored and coauthored by Senator JV Ejercito, received 22 affirmative votes and no negative votes and abstentions.

In 2015, the NIR was established through Executive Order No. 183 issued by then President Benigno Aquino III. But it was abolished in 2017 by former President Rodrigo Duterte through Executive Order No. 38. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer

