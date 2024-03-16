Cebu weather: Mostly fair with some rain likely in next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The weather in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province is forecast to be generally fair and pleasant over the next five days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The Pagasa Visayas Regional Services Division has forecast that the Visayas, including the whole of Cebu, will experience cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated rain showers due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The Northeast monsoon is still affecting northern Luzon, bringing light to moderate winds from the Northeast to the Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro. Seas will also be light to moderate.

Additionally, temperatures in the five-day forecast will range from 25 degrees celsius to 32 degrees celsius.

Heat index, weather systems

In Metro Cebu, the heat index is anticipated to range from a minimum of 25 degrees celsius to a maximum of 31 degrees celsius.

Wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 40 kilometers per hour, with coastal conditions ranging from slight to moderate.

Meanwhile, the Pagasa reported three weather systems are poised to bring rain to Luzon and Visayas.

According to Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina, a shear line is currently affecting parts of Northern and Eastern Luzon, heightening the likelihood of rainfall, particularly in areas such as Isabela, Aurora, Quirino Province, and the Northern part of Quezon.

The northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” is expected to bring light rain over Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region. Isolated rain showers are also anticipated over the rest of Luzon due to the effects of the amihan.

Conversely, the easterlies are expected to bring isolated rain showers to the Visayas, while generally fair weather is forecasted over Mindanao with chances of rain due to localized thunderstorms.

Badrina mentioned that Pagasa is currently not monitoring any storms or low-pressure areas, with no weather disturbances expected to enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility for the rest of the week. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP