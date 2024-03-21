Philippines rises 23 spots in World Happiness Report

The Philippines rose 23 spots to land 53rd in the in the 2024 World Happiness Report.

The Philippines was 76th in the World Happiness Report in 2023 and 60th in the 2022 report.

The country also ranks as the 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia, next to Singapore, which placed 30th.

World’s happiest country: Finland

Meanwhile, Finland has retained its place as the happiest country in the world for the 7th year in a row. The country is followed by Denmark and Iceland, respectively, which hold the same position as last year’s report.

Afghanistan maintains its lowest placement in the annual list at 143rd, owing to the ongoing political turmoil in the country.

Top 10 world’s happiest countries:

Finland Denmark Iceland Sweden Israel Netherlands Norway Luxembourg Switzerland Australia

The ranking is based on happiness measurement through life evaluation data collected across several countries from 2021 to 2023, spanning variables including the real GDP per capita, health life expectancy, social support, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

