Happiness comes in different ways, what makes you happy?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How can one say that they are happy?

Some would gauge it through the experiences they had, others would say through the people they have around and others would simply say just waking up with the people they love around is enough for them to be happy.

These are all valid reasons for someone to be happy.

Let’s do a quick rundown on what happiness can look or feel like as we celebrate International Happiness Day.

Contrary to what others would think, spending time alone from time to time is the best kind of therapy one can have. To be able to do whatever you like even just for a day, gives you the feeling of being recharged and helps you align things in your personal life and have time to reflect on your actions and reactions to the people or circumstances happening around you.

Going out with friends and family:

Time with the best people we see and those, who understand us the best way, makes our hearts happy and makes us happy in general. To be able to spend time with the best people in our lives is a gift no one can take away from us.

Trying out new things:

This thought scares most of us, but just take that leap of doing something new and find your rhythm in doing a thing you thought you would never get to do.

Stick to your routine:

While you try out something new, make sure to balance it out with something that gives you comfort too. Sticking to your routine gives you that extra confidence and push to continue whatever you are doing that’s making you happy.

Lend a helping hand:

Spread kindness in any way possible. May it be toward your family and friends or your colleagues or to a stranger. Be the one that spreads happiness in the lives of others if you can.

These are just some of the ways to achieve happiness in our ways.

Indulge into your guilty pleasures:

May it be eating a little more extra today, or getting that iced coffee and going out of your budget a little, do it! You deserve a treat once in awhile. Book that trip, that massage treatment, or get that pair of shoes you’ve been wanting for months. Don’t feel guilty if you know you’ve been doing your best to hold it all together.

Today, let’s see what makes our ka-Siloy happy too.

Happiness comes in different waves and it comes in different ways to everyone. Today, make a little extra effort to be happy! Go get that iced coffee, eat that extra rice, go out with your friends, today, let happiness reign!