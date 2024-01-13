PH ranks 3rd safest in Southeast Asia, Gallup survey says 

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is the third safest country in Southeast Asia, based on a Gallup survey as reported by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In the 2023 Gallup Law and Order Index, the Philippines scored 86, ranking below Vietnam (90) and Indonesia (90).

Globally, the Philippines ranked 33rd on the Gallup index.

Reacting to the country’s “impressive index score”, the PNP in a statement on Friday noted that “the report highlights that the Philippines has secured the position of the third safest country in Southeast Asia.”

“The PNP considers this report as a positive beginning to the year, inspiring the force to continuously improve its efforts in fulfilling its mission of safeguarding the safety and security of the Filipino people,” the PNP further said.

Other Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia posted 85 points, Cambodia had 83, Laos had 81, Thailand had 78, and Myanmar had 66.

Singapore, which often topped the index, was not scored in the latest study due to the firm’s issues with data. Brunei was also not included in the study.

Tajikistan, a Central Asian country, topped the index with a score of 96, while African nation Liberia ranked the bottom rank at 49.

Respondents were asked questions about their confidence in the local police force and if they feel safe when walking alone at night. The survey also inquired if, in the past 12 months, they had their money or property stolen and if they have been assaulted or mugged.

Index results based on telephone or face-to-face surveys of approximately 1,000 or more respondents aged 15 or older, in each of the 141 countries and territories in 2022.

The survey’s margin of error ranges from ±2 to ±5.5 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

