Woman arrested for selling shabu from snack stall near Cebu Cathedral

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 58-year-old woman from Cebu City was arrested for selling suspected shabu from her snack stall near the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on July 31.

Norma Talaba, also known as “Baby Talaba,” was caught in an National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) raid around 1 p.m. on Lapulapu St., Brgy. San Roque.

Bodycam footage showed the sleeping suspect being woken up and taken into custody.

The arrest followed a churchgoer’s report of her illegal activities.

Talaba is accused of using her snack stall to sell illegal drugs, mainly to public utility drivers and churchgoers.

During the buy-bust operation, a poseur buyer successfully purchased drugs from Talaba’s bag.

Operatives seized 23 small packs of suspected shabu from Talaba, valued at P10,000-P15,000.

Special Investigator Florante Gaoiran said Talaba has been selling drugs for several years and is a street-level pusher, distributing around 30 sachets daily.

During the inquest, Talaba admitted to selling drugs but refused to disclose her supplier.

Authorities are investigating further. On August 2, Talaba was charged with selling illegal drugs and remains detained at NBI-7’s custodial facility.

She confessed to local media that she was convinced by her neighbor “Neneng” to sell drugs to support her 15 adult children after her husband passed away.

Talaba expressed deep regret and is willing to face the consequences. /clorenciana

