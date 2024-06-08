P2.4M ‘shabu’ seized in separate drug stings in Talisay, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspected shabu worth over P2.4 million were confiscated by law enforcers in two separate buy-busts operations in Cebu on Friday night, June 7.

These operations also resulted in the arrest of three suspected drug personalities, including a man who allegedly works for big-time drug traders here.

Law enforcers first arrested a 54-year-old man who goes by the alias “Eboy” in Purok Mangga, Barangay Camp 4 in Talisay at 9:27 p.m.

Eboy, a jobless resident of the same barangay, is considered by the police as a high-value individual (HVI).

Also arrested was his alleged cohort who was identified as alias “Mo,” 39. This dental technician is from Purok Rosas, Brgy. Lower Linao, Minglanilla, Cebu.

Operatives seized from the two men 250 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P1.7 million, a .38 caliber revolver, and live ammunition.

The suspects are currently detained at the Talisay Police Station’s custodial facility pending for the filing of drug charges against them.

Cebu City buy-bust

Meanwhile, another drug sting was conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Special Enforcement Team and the Mabolo Police Station in Barangay Luz, Cebu City at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

Law enforcers arrested Boyet Ancajas, 28, a jobless resident of the same barangay.

Operatives confiscated seven packs of suspected shabu worth at least P782,000 from Ancajas’ possession.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the suspect is a newly-identified drug personality who is allegedly working for big-time drug traders who are operating in Cebu.

In addition, Alcantara said that Ancajas was able to dispose 300 grams of illegal drugs per week based on the case buildup that they did for a week.

The suspect is currently detained while authorities prepare for the filing of complaints for the possession and sales of illegal drugs to be filed against him.

