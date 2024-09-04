No sanctions on Binaliw landfill operators despite violations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) has decided not to impose sanctions on the Binaliw landfill operators despite uncovering violations of environmental laws.

The Binaliw landfill, operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWS), has been a source of ongoing distress for the residents of Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

On September 2, a petition signed by 156 residents in Binaliw was handed over to Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia. They asked the city government to address their concerns about the foul odor coming from the piles of trash.

During an inspection on August 30, SWMB officials discovered that the landfill had violated Republic Act 9003, also known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, by allowing waste to be disposed of in an open and untreated manner.

The law strictly prohibits the establishment of open dumpsites.

Ma. Emma Ramas, head of the SWMB, confirmed these findings. She noted the landfill’s status had effectively turned into an open dumpsite, emitting a stench that had become unbearable for the residents.

“I can attest nga kung mohapak ang hangin o’ mo-ukay ang heavy equipment sa basura, moalisngaw gyud siya,” Ramas said.

(I can attest that when the pile of trash gets hit by the wind or when it gets disturbed by heavy equipment, it will really emit foul odor.)

No sanctions, just correction

Despite these violations, Ramas announced that the city would not impose any sanctions on PIWS. Instead, she stressed the need to help the company correct its deficiencies.

“It’s not a sanction. What we want is to help them. Help Prime (landfill operator) to be able to continue the service to us but at the same time, this is a very good opportunity to remind everyone to do our share and not contribute to the problem in Binaliw,” Ramas explained during a program on Sugboanon Channel.

She admitted that while the landfill was overwhelmed with the volume of waste it receives daily, not all of PIWS’s equipment was operational due to power issues.

The facility, which services not only Cebu City but also Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and nearby towns, struggles to manage the waste it receives, leading to improper disposal practices.

Solutions

In response to the crisis, Ramas suggested that strict waste segregation at the household level could alleviate the burden on the landfill.

She also recommended that PIWS prohibit the disposal of mixed waste and implement microbial solutions to break down biodegradable materials more effectively.

The petition from Binaliw residents adds pressure on the city to address the environmental and health hazards posed by the landfill.

However, with the city’s waste management infrastructure heavily dependent on PIWS, Ramas said there is a need for collaboration and corrective action over punitive measures.

“[I hope they understand that] we have reached a point [that people are complaining]. We have reached a point that we cannot continue to do business as usual anymore,” Ramas urged.

The landfill in Brgy. Binaliw was previously operated by ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACI).

PWS Cebu took over the landfill’s operations in 2022 and converted the area into a MRF. The Cebu MRF – the first of its kind in the country – was inaugurated in January 2024.

