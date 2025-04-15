3 Cebu grads are topnotchers in 2025 physician licensure exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three graduates from Cebu-based universities landed in the top 10 passers of the March 2025 Physicians Licensure Examinations, results of which came out on April 14, 2025.

Adrian Eleazar Go from the Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) topped the list after scoring 87.75 percent.

Angel Anne Dugaduga Ambayan from the University of Cebu – College of Medicine Foundation. Inc. (UC-Med) was also among the topnotchers. Ambayan ranked 6th and garnered a score of 86.42 percent.

Another CIM graduate, Jan Patricio Emmanuel Calba Fernandez, landed on the 8th spot with a score of 85.92 percent.

The other topnotchers were Joseph Benjamin Shea Perez( 2nd); Aaron Terende dela Cruz Ibe and Kyle Patrick Rivera Magistrado (3rd), all from the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Jhovan Caplis Pascual from the Far Eastern University – Nicanor Reyes Med. Foundation and Krisha Marie Gan Badillo from the West Visayas State University-La Paz ranked 4th and 5th respectively.

Rounding up the top 10 are Randon Jay Coloma Castro from the University of the Philippines Manila (7th); Hannah Grace Da-ang Pugong from University of the Philippines – School of Health & Sciences in Leyte (9th); Klarence Razon Alovera from the Iloilo Doctors College of Medicine and Ina Desiree Lacno Mamauag from the Our Lady of Fatima University-Valenzuela (10th).

According to the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC), 1,901 out of 3,827, translating to roughly 49 percent, examinees passed the recent licensures tests for aspiring doctors.

The exams were held in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga

