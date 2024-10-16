E-bike driver in Cebu City arrested again for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An e-bike driver from Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City was apprehended for the second time during a buy bust operation in the area on Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2024.

The suspect was previously arrested for similar charges in 2021 but was released after agreeing to a plea bargain.

Law enforcers nabbed 43-year-old e-bike driver Jony P. Lupian at around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lupian makes a living as an e-bike driver and is a resident of Brgy. Sawang Calero, according to a report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Confiscated during the buy bust operation were three packs of suspected shabu weighing around 70 grams. It had an estimated average market value of P476,000.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara said that the suspect was previously arrested for drug charges in 2021. However, he was released after entering a plea bargain.

After authorities received a tip from concerned citizens that Lupian returned to his illegal activities, they conducted a case buildup for one month.

Lupian typically disposes of 100 grams of illegal drugs per week, stated Alcantara.

The anti-illegal drugs operation on Tuesday was conducted by personnel of the PDEA Cebu Provincial Office and the San Nicolas Police Station.

As of this writing, the suspect is in the custody of authorities pending for the filing of charges for possession and sale of drugs against him.

