From fiction to self-help: The best picks at the ‘Doulos Hope’

CEBU CITY, Philippines –There’s nothing quite like treating yourself to a good book. Whether you’re looking for a quiet escape, new insights, or just something fun to read, books offer a world of possibilities.

With an incredible variety of genres available—ranging from children’s stories to business guides—there’s always something that can capture your interest and spark your imagination.

Ready to explore a few must-read selections? Here’s what you can expect from this one-of-a-kind literary destination.

The ‘Doulos Hope’ floating book fair, currently docked at Pier 5 in Cebu City, offers an impressive array of over 2,000 books for every kind of reader.

“A floating book fair is not something you find often. We have over 2,000 books on display. Here you can find books for family, children, parenting, and all sorts of topics,” said Vale Rios, the communications manager.

“We aim to share three things: knowledge, help, and hope. Knowledge through the book fair and exchange of culture; help, through various donations; and hope,” Rios added.

From family-friendly reads to self-improvement and academic material, the collection offers something for every reader—all priced affordably between P100 and P500.

Let’s dive into the categories that make this book fair truly remarkable.

Christian Living

For those seeking spiritual guidance and hope, the Christian Living section offers a heartfelt selection of inspiring titles.

A standout is The Wounded Heart: Hope for Adult Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse by Dr. Dan Allender. Priced at just P200, this deeply moving book offers emotional healing and guidance for those overcoming trauma.

Equally insightful is Why Am I So Anxious? by Dr. Tracey Marks, which offers practical solutions for anxiety, priced at P400. Both books deliver thought-provoking insights that can help readers on their personal journeys of growth and faith.

Non-Fiction Classics

No literary collection is complete without the presence of timeless classics. Here, you’ll find books like The Iliad, one of the oldest and most enduring works of literature, priced at a mere P200. Alongside it is A Lineage of Grace by Francine Rivers, a compelling retelling of the lives of five biblical women for P200.

Children’s Books and References

If you’re looking for books that engage young minds, the children’s section won’t disappoint. The Home Learning Activity Workbook, priced at 100 pesos, is packed with fun and educational exercises for kids, while The Animals Book at 300 pesos is perfect for curious little ones who want to explore the animal kingdom.

For children with endless imagination, My Curious World, available for 500 pesos, offers a colorful and interactive way to learn about the world around them.

Stories for the Soul

For fans of enchanting tales, there are storybooks that can transport readers to new worlds. Miguel and the Grand Harmony by Matt de la Peña, priced at 300 pesos, is a delightful read that speaks to the power of music and harmony.

Or, you can dive into classic bedtime tales with Bedtime Stories, which sells for 500 pesos, making it perfect for sparking your little one’s imagination before bedtime.

Culinary Delights

Calling all food lovers! The cookbook section is a feast for the senses. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned chef, you’ll find something that suits your taste. For those aiming for healthy options, Low Fat Cooking is available for just 200 pesos.

If you’re craving something more exotic, The Classic Indian Recipe Book at 400 pesos will take your taste buds on a flavorful journey to India. For plant-based enthusiasts, 500 Greatest Ever Vegetarian Recipes, priced at 300 pesos, offers a wide variety of delicious, meat-free dishes.

If sweets are more your style, Cake Decorating at 400 pesos will provide all the tips and tricks needed to create stunning, edible masterpieces.

Business and Leadership

Looking to sharpen your leadership skills? The floating library has something for you, too.

Eight Paradoxes of Great Leadership, priced at 500 pesos, challenges conventional wisdom about what makes a great leader, while Leadership Not by the Book at 300 pesos offers innovative insights that break away from traditional leadership advice.

If communication is your focus, you can pick up Communication Secrets for 200 pesos, a guide to mastering effective dialogue. For a positive leadership approach, The Lasting Impact of Positive Leadership, available at 300 pesos, emphasizes the power of positivity in steering teams toward success.

Books for the Family

For family-focused readers, there are insightful titles like Staying Power, priced at 200 pesos, which offer advice on maintaining strong relationships through life’s challenges. Women to Women, also at 200 pesos, shares thoughtful reflections on female empowerment, offering encouragement and wisdom for women of all ages.

Language and Dictionaries

For those interested in expanding their language skills or looking for a handy reference, the language and dictionaries section offers some great picks. The Oxford School Dictionary, priced at 300 pesos, is a reliable companion for students and learners alike.

If you’re looking to brush up on your Spanish, the Oxford School Spanish Dictionary at 200 pesos is a great tool for mastering the basics. There’s also the Junior Dictionary, available for 500 pesos, perfect for young learners.

Beyond English and Spanish, you can find dictionaries for other languages and dialects, including Portuguese and Vietnamese, catering to various language enthusiasts.

Browsing the shelves of a floating library is more than just picking up books—it’s an experience that invites you to slow down, relax, and immerse yourself in the joy of reading.

With a rich selection of books at unbeatable prices, there’s something for everyone to discover. Whether you’re looking for spiritual growth, timeless stories, or practical guides for life, a visit to this unique literary space is bound to inspire your next great read.

