Cebu City: Korean mauls, injures another Korean inside siomai shop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here are now looking for a Korean accused of mauling a fellow Korean inside a popular siomai restaurant in Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City on Wednesday, October 30.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. along F. Pacaña Street in the same barangay, and it involved two Korean men, said Tisa Councilor Herbert Diola.

Citing claims from witnesses, Diola said the victim, a male whose identity was still being verified as of this writing, was eating inside a siomai restaurant when another Korean male approached him.

The two looked like they knew each other, the councilor said.

Then suddenly, the foreigners started to exchange heated arguments until the suspect grabbed a hammer and started to hit the victim repeatedly.

Witnesses also claimed that they saw the suspect grab something from the victim that looked like cash before fleeing the scene.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital as police continue to investigate into the matter.

