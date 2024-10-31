Rama to file case against Raymond Garcia for ‘usurpation’

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The stage might be set for a high-profile legal battle between two mayoral figures in Cebu City over a mayoral dispute.

This comes after dismissed Mayor Michael Rama announced plans to file legal cases against Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, challenging the validity of Garcia’s assumption of the mayoral position.

“I will file all available cases against sa mga ‘mananapaw’,” Rama said in a press conference on Thursday, October 31.

In his press statement, Rama stated that, as of October 31, 2024, he had not yet received or been served a copy of the decision and order for enforcement from the Office of the Ombudsman.

He argued that Garcia’s ascension to the position lacked legal basis, accusing him of “usurpation” for allegedly assuming the position without rightful authority.

According to an order issued by the Ombudsman on September 9, 2024, Rama was dismissed due to nepotism and grave misconduct. The order mandates his removal from office, cancellation of eligibility, and disqualification from future government service.

Rama, however, said he has not been served any official documents, which he says would be required to confirm his dismissal.

Rama’s legal counsel, lawyer Ernesto Rama, also argued that the people’s mandate from the 2022 election should be respected.

“Nakahinumdom pa mo Mayo 2022, kinsay nagbuot nga ibutang siya [Rama] sa mayor? That’s the voice of the people. Kanang ni-assume karon [Garcia], does he have the mandate of the Cebuanos? He does not have. Is there a perfect decision and service? It does not have,” he said.

Under the Local Government Code of the Philippines (Republic Act No. 7160), Section 44 provides a line of succession when an official is permanently unable to serve. However, Rama argued that this law does not apply to him, as he has not received a formal dismissal notice.

Garcia, in a separate interview, responded that he was simply following the “rule of law” affirmed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“Dili na ko mo-comment further. Kana lang,” Garcia said.

Moreover, Rama criticized Garcia’s proposed P17 billion budget for 2025, far lower than his P100 billion proposal for 2024.

“Karon gabuhat sila og budget para next year, pero og magbuhat sila og budget para sa election, gaba na, sa tinuoray ang gaba dili magsaba. Ikaduha, og magbuhat gane kag budget ayaw hunahunaa nga in aid of election,” Rama said.

Garcia has called Rama’s previous budgets “unrealistic,” citing a Commission on Audit (COA) 2023 report that flagged the P51 billion budget for 2023 as “overly ambitious.”

Rama also said that Garcia has no right to drop the “Singapore-like Cebu City” aspiration, as it was developed through various collaborative meetings and not solely by him.

He explained that he doesn’t want Cebu City to be exactly like Singapore but aspires for it to reach similar standards since the city has become “very polluted.”

Recently, Garcia announced he would drop Rama’s “Singapore-like” vision, arguing that Cebu City should focus on developing its own unique identity rather than copying other cities.

Recently, Garcia announced he would drop Rama's "Singapore-like" vision, arguing that Cebu City should focus on developing its own unique identity rather than copying other cities.

“Tangtangon ang ‘Singapore-like.’ Pagka-toytoy sa mananapaw, he has no right to that. He was not elected mayor by the people…’Singapore-like’ dili na vision, aspiration na, desire na kay perti na kahugaw sa syudad, river, coastal, wala na gyud tay damgo?” Rama said.

