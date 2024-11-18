Daily Gospel, November 18

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 16, 2024, which is the Monday of the Thirty-third week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 18, 35-43.

As Jesus approached Jericho a blind man was sitting by the roadside begging, and hearing a crowd going by, he inquired what was happening.

They told him, “Jesus of Nazareth is passing by.”

He shouted, “Jesus, Son of David, have pity on me!”

The people walking in front rebuked him, telling him to be silent, but he kept calling out all the more, “Son of David, have pity on me!”

Then Jesus stopped and ordered that he be brought to him; and when he came near, Jesus asked him, What do you want me to do for you? He replied, “Lord, please let me see.”

Jesus told him, “Have sight; your faith has saved you.”

He immediately received his sight and followed him, giving glory to God. When they saw this, all the people gave praise to God.

