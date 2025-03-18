Esnyr brings his alter egos to life inside PBB House

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Just when we thought the young content creator and comedian Esnyr had already given us the full Pinoy Big Brother experience, he raised the bar even higher by bringing his entire “alter egos” inside the Pinoy Big Brother House.

Esnyr John Ranollo, 24, from Davao del Sur, is known for his viral skits on TikTok and Facebook Reels. He made waves inside the PBB house as clips surfaced of housemates seemingly conversing with different people—only to realize it was only him but in character.

With his signature quick transformations, Esnyr turned the house into his personal stage, slipping seamlessly into the roles of his beloved characters: the ever-strict Ma’am Castro, the mischievous Balong, the feisty Margielyn, and the quirky Bogart.

First gaining popularity during the pandemic, Esnyr’s relatable and hilarious school-themed skits became a much-needed source of laughter for many.

As his following grew, he expanded his content into longer mini-series on YouTube and landed roles in local films such as Balota, Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme, and Love Is Color Blind, where he showcased his talent as a supporting actor.

Now, as a PBB housemate, he’s beginning to prove that his brand of comedy knows no bounds—even inside Kuya’s house.

