Cebu’s next eco-icon, BE Uptown Park

In a significant stride that signals further growth for Cebu’s urban living landscape, BE Group officially broke ground for BE Uptown Park.

BE Uptown Park is poised to become one of the most sought-after real estate investments in Cebu’s booming property market.

BE Uptown Park is a fusion of urbanized architecture and resort-style living that reshapes the future of city living. The groundbreaking ceremony on March 15, 2025, marks the beginning of what promises to be a coveted address at the heart of Metro Cebu.

Reimagining Urban Living

BE Uptown Park stands as the crown jewel project of BE Group, embodying their commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in real estate development. This luxurious eco-conscious project seamlessly integrates living spaces, commerce, and leisure into a singular iconic destination.

The development will transform a 3,000 square meter space into Cebu’s next eco-icon, with 2,000 square meters dedicated to creating an environmentally conscious urban oasis. The ambitious project features two distinct towers, one for residences and another for hotel guests and tourists. Bridging these structures will be three floors of premium commercial spaces and boutique retailers, maximizing every square meter in this prime location.

“This is actually our first time building a project with this caliber,” shares Giles Benedicto, Associate Director of Finance for BE Group. “We’re really excited to break ground because this is something that we want our buyers to know that we really put our heart into and that we want the best for our buyers. And we also want a project that is easy for our sellers to sell.”

Prime Investment Opportunity

For investors looking to capitalize on Cebu’s booming real estate market, BE Uptown Park presents compelling advantages. Its strategic location along Juana Osmena Street, Capitol Site, gives access to top educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and commercial centers combining luxury with practicality.

With its eco-conscious design that prioritizes green spaces and sustainability, world-class hospitality through a partnership with AC Hotels by Marriott, high-end residences and commercial spaces catering to a discerning market, the twin-tower development ensures both comfort for residents and strong potential for long-term investment growth.

As construction begins, BE Uptown Park is poised to become not just another development, but a true space that showcases the best that Cebu has to offer. It embodies what it means to be at the heart of urban living, maximizing each square meter to its fullest potential while creating a space where residents and visitors can fully experience the vibrant energy of Uptown Cebu.

To know more information, you can visit them on their website, BE Residences and follow them on facebook. BE part of the journey to transform the city and experience the best that urban living has to offer at BE Uptown Park.

