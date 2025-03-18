All set for the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup basketball showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the biggest basketball tournament in northern Cebu as the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup – Open Pocket Tournament tips off on Thursday, March 20, at the newly inaugurated Panphil B. Frasco Memorial Sports Complex in Liloan, Cebu.

Eight powerhouse teams will battle for bragging rights and a hefty cash prize in this three-day hoops extravaganza. The participating squads include Liloan, Danao City, Compostela, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, and visiting teams from Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Tournament organizers Kath Jumapao, Ian Callet, and Jover Pisao of Frasco Sports expressed their excitement during the tournament’s recent launch, highlighting their anticipation to witness the best local talents go head-to-head.

“This tournament will jumpstart the opening of the new Panphil Frasco Gym in Liloan, which is fully air-conditioned and features wooden floors. It also boasts six team dugouts, comfortable seating, and a VIP lounge, making it a premier venue for sports events,” said Jumapao.

Callet emphasized that this edition of the tournament will feature only eight teams due to time constraints, making it a more compact but highly competitive affair.

“We’re sticking with eight teams this time because of the tight schedule, but we’re excited. The last edition was a huge success, and we’re looking forward to another thrilling tournament,” Callet remarked.

Defending champions Lapu-Lapu City hold a favorable seeding as they aim to retain their crown. The tournament format will follow the structure of the previous edition, ensuring intense matchups from start to finish.

The stakes are high, with the champion team taking home ₱200,000, while the first runner-up will pocket ₱100,000. Teams advancing to the second round of eliminations will receive ₱20,000, while a ₱10,000 consolation prize awaits the remaining teams.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP