Daily Gospel, January 10

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 9, 2025, which is the fifth day after Epiphany.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, January 9

Daily Gospel, January 8

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 5, 12-16.

It happened that there was a man full of leprosy in one of the towns where Jesus was; and when he saw Jesus, he fell prostrate, pleaded with him, and said, “Lord, if you wish, you can make me clean.”

Jesus stretched out his hand, touched him, and said, “I do will it. Be made clean.” And the leprosy left him immediately.

Then he ordered him not to tell anyone, but “Go, show yourself to the priest and offer for your cleansing what Moses prescribed; that will be proof for them.”

The report about him spread all the more, and great crowds assembled to listen to him and to be cured of their ailments, but he would withdraw to deserted places to pray.

Source: Dailygospel.org