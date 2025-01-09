Walk With Jesus miracle: Face of Sto. Niño seen through the clouds?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Glendale Montes was randomly snapping photographs during Thursday’s Walk With Jesus procession when upon closer inspection of one of his shots gave him goosebumps: the face of the Holy Child seemingly peeking lovingly from among the dark clouds to the devotees below.

Pilgrims who saw the picture were moved to tears, convinced that the Child Jesus was with them during the walk from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño on a drizzling early ñhursday.

Montes of Urgello, Barangay Sambag in Cebu City said he never expected that the image he captured would spark something much greater, and provide spiritual renewal for thse who saw it.

READ:

The Walk With Jesus procession is a sacred event and it has been a tradition for the Cebuanos, marking the start of the feast of the Sto. Niño. Devotees from all walks of life gather every year to walk with Jesus, offering prayers, and singing Santo Niño songs.

Montes, one of the thousands of devotees who joined the walk, was snapping pictures just like the other participants. Later, when he shared the photo, there were those who expressed skepticism that it was the face of the Holy Child, claiming it was subtly visible.

However, for the true blue devotees of the Sto. Nino, the image was a true miracle, a divine proof of the love of the Señor Santo Niño to his devout followers. It was also a resilient proof of the power of faith: the Walk with Jesus miracle.