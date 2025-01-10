NUSTAR Resort unveils Taste Cebu 2025: A culinary adventure through Cebu’s heritage

NUSTAR Resort, Cebu’s premier integrated resort, is proud to present Taste Cebu 2025, a signature event celebrating the vibrant culinary heritage of the Queen City of the South.

NUSTAR RESORT'S GENERAL MANAGER ROEL CONSTANTINO

This annual event that will happen on January 17, 2025 is just in time with the grand Sinulog Festival, making it a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in Cebuano culture.

A Sneak Peek into a Delectable Journey

On January 8, 2025, NUSTAR Resort hosted an exclusive media preview at the Fili Hotel’s pool bar. The event highlighted the region’s rich culinary tapestry, featuring both established and up-and-coming talents. Guests were treated to tantalizing bites that offered a glimpse into the future of Cebu’s food scene.

A Tribute to Tradition and Innovation

NUSTAR Resort’s General Manager, Roel Constantino, emphasized Taste Cebu 2025’s commitment to highlighting Cebu’s diverse culinary landscape. This year’s event will feature three distinct zones:

Old Cebu: A celebration of traditional Cebuano dishes, prepared by local artisan chefs.

New Cebu: A platform for young culinary students to present their innovative takes on Cebuano cuisine.

Old Meets New: A fusion zone where renowned NUSTAR chefs will reinterpret classic Cebuano flavors using modern techniques.

“Taste Cebu is a tribute to Cebu’s rich culinary heritage, while also embracing the exciting future of Cebuano cuisine,” Roel Constantino said.

A Gastronomic Fusion Experience

The event featured a sampling of what awaits attendees at Taste Cebu 2025. Local chefs and top students from various culinary schools and institutions worked hand in hand to present delectable dishes that showcased both traditional flavors and modern interpretations. One such dish was the “Fish Chicharon nachos with takyong sisig,” a unique and flavorful creation that highlights Cebu’s dynamic food scene.

NUSTAR’s chefs will also be bringing their culinary artistry to the table, creating innovative dishes that blend Cebu’s past and present flavors. Attendees can expect a unique gastronomic journey, savoring the classics alongside inspired fusions, all presented in a visually stunning setting that celebrates the beauty of Cebu.

Shaping the Future of Cebuano Cuisine

Taste Cebu 2025 is more than just a culinary feast; it’s a platform that shapes the future of Cebu’s food and beverage scene. NUSTAR’s stellar chefs, including Chef Martin Rebolledo, Jr., Chef Rolando Macatangay, and Chef Randell Mark Jugalbot, will showcase their innovative approaches to Cebuano cuisine. Their creative interpretations will be a harmonious fusion that honors tradition while embracing the future.

Taste Cebu, One Bite at a Time

Taste Cebu 2025 promises an unforgettable culinary adventure on January 17, 2025. Savor a delightful array of dishes, both traditional and innovative, with free-flowing food and beverages included in the ticket price of Php3,500.

For more inquiries and reservations, contact NUSTAR Resort via email at [email protected] or call 0999 995 7512.