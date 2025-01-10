Celebrate Sinulog 2025 at SM Malls

Get ready for an unforgettable Sinulog 2025 celebration at SM!

Celebrate Sinulog with AweSM Festivities!

Join the vibrant festivities at SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu, where stunning installations, lively performances, and exciting activities await.

Shop & Style

Find your perfect Sinulog outfit at SM City Cebu’s Islands Souvenirs Sinulog Playground, complete with Cut-and-Style stations until January 26 at the lower ground level.

Faith & Art

Discover the inspiring religious exhibits honoring the Holy Child at SM Seaside City Cebu:

Sto. Niño Exhibit from Jan 8–19 at Seaview Wing

at Seaview Wing OSA Niño Exhibit from Jan 10–21 at Cube Wing Atrium

Local Delights

Explore the AweSM Fiesta Fair located at the lower ground level of the main mall and discover Cebu’s best pasalubong and crafts at SM City Cebu, ongoing until Jan 19. Indulge in culinary feasts:

StrEATS of Cebu at the lower ground level of SM City Cebu happening until Jan 19

at the lower ground level of happening until Jan 19 AweSM Lechon Festival at the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu beginning on Jan 13.

Music & Fun

Feel the beat at SM City Cebu’s AweSM Groove Grounds from Jan 8–19, and dance to Sinulog tunes from Jan 10–19.

Don’t miss the Skypark Party at SM Seaside City Cebu on Jan 18–19, starting 5 PM.

Picture Perfect Spots

Meet and take photos with your favorite bears in Sinulog costumes at the North Wing Atrium of SM City Cebu from January 10-12 and January 17-19 at 3PM. Don’t forget to strike a pose at the AweSM Artscape from January 13-28 in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Pet Parade

Enjoy colorful pet parades:

PawSM Cebu Pawrade at SM City Cebu on Jan 12, 2 PM

AweSM Petstival at SM Seaside City Cebu on Jan 17, 2 PM

Cebu Marathon

Be part of the iconic Cebu Marathon on Jan 12 at SM Seaside Complex.

Grand Finale

Wrap up Sinulog with the AweSM Fireworks Display at SM Seaside City Cebu (Jan 19, 9 PM) and the Soundwave Party at SM City Cebu (Jan 19, 7 PM).

Shop & Save

Don’t miss the AweSM Cebu Sale from Jan 13–19 with discounts up to 50%!

For updates, follow SM City Cebu (Official) and SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.