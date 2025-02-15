Lawmaker: Duterte’s ‘kill senators’ comment shouldn’t be taken lightly

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker warned on Friday that former President Rodrigo Duterte’s remark about killing some senators could have serious consequences and should not be ignored.

Representative Jude Acidre of the Tingog Party-list said that under Philippine law, threatening public officials—whether as a joke or not—can be a crime.

“Hindi lang ito basta padalos-dalos na salita—krimen ito sa ilalim ng batas. Ang pagbabanta sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno ay maituturing na inciting to sedition o grave threats, at may kaakibat na parusa,” Acidre said in a statement.

(These are not just reckless words— this is a crime under the law. Threatening government officials is considered inciting to sedition or grave threats and constitutes a punishment.)

During the proclamation rally of the senatorial slate of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Thursday, Duterte joked about killing about 15 senators “to create vacancies” for the candidates he is supporting.

Re-electionists Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, his longtime allies, are among the candidates he is vouching for.

Further, Acidre said that the threat of violence is a threat to security and promotes a culture of violence.

“Hindi puwedeng balewalain ito kasi nagdadala ito ng tunay na banta sa seguridad, at napipilitan ang gobyerno na gumastos ng pondo at magpakilos ng pulis at militar para tugunan ang banta, kahit pa sinasabi nilang biro lang ito,” Acidre added.

(This should not be ignored because this is a security threat and the government is forced to spend funds in mobilizing the police and military to address the threats, even if this is intended as a joke.)

Acidre also said that the former president’s threat is a “mirror” of Vice President Sara Duterte’s previous threats against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta – Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The lawmaker also noted that the former President’s remarks “add salt to the wounds” as the National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed cases against his daughter for inciting sedition and grave threats for the “kill order” pronounced in a live broadcast in November 2024.

One of the seven articles of impeachment in the verified complaint sent to the Senate was the vice president’s betrayal of public trust and commission of high crimes due to her assassination threat against President Marcos Jr., his wife, and cousin.

The vice president was recently impeached by the House of Representatives, with 240 lawmakers backing her impeachment.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP