Senator-judge? Revillame mulls possible role in VP impeachment trial

Should Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment cross over to the 20th Congress, Willie Revillame, TV host turned senatorial candidate, said he had already started pondering over the possibility of becoming a senator-judge.

He had yet to “study” the articles of impeachment against Duterte, Revillame admitted in a press conference on Friday.

But “be assured I will follow the law,” he said.

“If she is guilty, then what is there to do? I will vote accordingly. If she is not, then she’s not guilty,” he said.

Revillame currently ranks seventh to 13th place at 41.9 percent—comfortably within the so-called Magic 12 along with other administration bets.

Asked about his political affiliations, Revillame—whom the Vice President once endorsed as a senatorial bet—said: “I am affiliated with the Filipino. I don’t affiliate myself with the government, with PDP-Laban, I am independent.”

“That is why my campaign right now, I don’t even use stages. I mingle with the people.”

“I think this is the right time for me, the perfect moment, to extend my help to everyone,” he added.

Malls as polling places

Meanwhile the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday signed separate memorandums of agreement with mall operators hosting voting centers in the May 12 polls.

Forty-two such establishments of SM, Robinsons, Megaworld and Ayala in Metro Manila and other cities have been chosen to host the polling places.

Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia said “it’s time to already stop using elementary schools. There’s no violence, no vote buying, there’s air-conditioning, and there’s someone to assist you when you enter.” —WITH A REPORT FROM JEROME ANING

