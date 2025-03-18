Comelec: Teachers must pass DOST test before serving in elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Teachers who will serve as electoral board members in the upcoming elections must pass a certification exam administered by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) before they can be deployed, the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (COMELEC-7) announced.

Lawyer Francisco Pobe, director of Comelec-7, explained that this requirement ensures the technical competence of poll workers, particularly in handling vote-counting machines.

The certification program, which began in February, will run until April. Teachers who fail the test will be automatically disqualified from election duties and replaced by trained substitutes.

“We are strengthening our preparations by ensuring all teachers assigned as electoral board members are not just theoretically prepared but also practically trained in handling vote-counting machines. If they fail the DOST test, they cannot serve,” Pobe said.

READ: Comelec eyes 35,000 armed personnel as backup poll board members

Contingency plans for disqualified teachers

While acknowledging some teachers may fail the certification, Pobe said that Comelec-7 has put a contingency plan in place.

Backup teachers, who have undergone the same training, will be on standby to fill in any gaps.

“We will also be training some buffer teachers just in case we encounter issues during the elections. This way, we ensure that the electoral process will not be disrupted,” he explained.

READ: Over 800 Mandaue teachers to serve as poll workers in May elections

Aside from teacher preparedness, Pobe highlighted three major concerns: security, transportation, and the provision of food and water.

He stressed that teachers assigned to remote areas will be escorted properly, and arrangements will be made to ensure they have sufficient provisions.

Technical support and legal assistance

Comelec-7 has also enlisted assistance from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), whose IT specialists will support teachers in troubleshooting voting machines on election day.

Additionally, COMELEC has prepared instructional materials and brochures to guide teachers in handling possible technical difficulties.

READ: Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office receives 1st batch of election paraphernalia

Moreover, Pobe reassured teachers that Comelec will provide financial, medical, and legal support should they encounter harassment or election-related issues.

He confirmed that the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) is ready to assist teachers in case of legal concerns.

“Kami sa Comelec, we have to do it, and we have to assist as much as possible para dili sila maipit sa harassment. That’s why I closely coordinate it para madali maresolba ang problema. Dapat vigilant ta, mag-amping ta kay wala ta masayod sa atong lakaw,” he said.

Currently, training sessions are ongoing, with 50 teachers from Bohol and another 50 from Cebu undergoing intensive preparations.

Comelec-7 aims to ensure a smooth and credible electoral process by enforcing stricter training measures and requiring DOST certification while protecting the welfare of teachers who play a vital role in the elections. / mme

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP