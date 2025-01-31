Over 800 Mandaue teachers to serve as poll workers in May elections

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Over 800 public school teachers in Mandaue City are set to serve as electoral board members in the upcoming local and national elections this May.

The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) has begun compiling a list of teachers who will participate in the elections. Some of these educators have prior experience, while others will be serving for the first time.

According to Comelec-Mandaue Election Assistant Jacqueline Reuyan, teachers who have a direct connection to candidates—specifically, close relatives up to the fourth degree of consanguinity—are prohibited from serving, in accordance with Comelec guidelines.

Mandaue City has 271 clustered precincts, each requiring a team of three teachers, including a chairman and electoral board members. The city has over 238,000 registered voters.

“Naa na, kompleto na (over 800), naa lay gamay’ng changes,” said Reuyan.

(It’s done, it’s complete (over 800), there are just a few minor changes.)

Training for the teachers is scheduled for March and April and will include familiarization with the Automated Counting Machine (ACM). Currently, selected election officers from the local office are undergoing ACM training in Manila and will assist in training the teachers afterward.

Meanwhile, Comelec-Mandaue will conclude its ACM roadshows today, January 31. Reuyan noted that demonstrations have already been conducted in all 27 barangays of Mandaue City.

Additional demonstrations have also been provided to various sectors, including Senior Citizens, Persons Deprived of Liberty, Persons with Disabilities, and today’s final session for the Gender and Development Office.

Reuyan emphasized that these roadshows are crucial in helping people understand and trust the voting process, especially first-time voters and marginalized groups.

The ACMs used for these demonstrations will be returned to Comelec’s central office in Manila on February 1. /clorenciana

