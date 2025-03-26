LPA to bring rains over parts of Visayas, Mindanao – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of the Visayas and Mindanao will experience rains due to a low pressure area (LPA) last spotted 645 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

READ:

EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Pagasa: Zero to 1 tropical cyclone forecast in April

The LPA will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Central and Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and Siquijor.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in those areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will continue to bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the archipelago.

Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

PAGASA forecast the whole country to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP