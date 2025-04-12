Kerwin Espinosa: 7 cops held for possible link in shooting

MANILA – Seven cops were arrested and put under custody for possible involvement in the shooting of Albuera, Leyte mayoralty candidate Kerwin Espinosa.

The seven officers, including two officials, were found at a compound where an alleged gunman went after the shooting incident, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said at a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City Friday,

She said a sport utility vehicle (SUV) with a tarpaulin supporting the self-confessed drug lord’s mayoralty bid hurriedly left the area, where he was holding a campaign sortie in Tinag-an village before he was shot.

READ:

“Nasundan ito kaagad at nung nasundan ito ay may pinasukan itong isang compound at may at least two cars tayo na nakita doon at nung pasukin ‘yun ng mga pulis natin ay doon lumalabas based sa initial information na doon pumunta at tumakbo ‘yung nagpaputok (It was immediately followed and when it was followed, it entered a compound and we saw at least two cars there and when our police entered it, it came out from there based on initial information that the shooter went there and ran),” Fajardo said.

“So nung pagpasok doon sa compound ay may naabutan doon na mga pulis. So sa ngayon ay iniimbestigahan ngayon at under custody ngayon ng (So when they entered the compound, they were met by police officers. So right now, they are being investigated and are now under custody of the) Leyte Police Office,” she added.

Fajardo said the seven have a lot of explaining to do, especially their presence in the area when they are assigned in Ormoc City.

Fajardo said a bullet pierced through Espinosa’s right side of the chest, hitting two more individuals behind him.

She said they are looking into the possibility that Espinosa was shot by a sniper since “nobody approached to shoot him.”

Espinosa, who is running against incumbent Mayor Sixto Dela Victoria and Vince Rama, was discharged from the hospital Friday. (PNA)



Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP