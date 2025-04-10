Kerwin Espinosa shot while campaigning
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Albuera, Leyte mayoral candidate Rolan ‘Kerwin’ Espinosa, once tagged as the ‘biggest drug lord in Eastern Visayas’, was shot by still unidentified assailants while campaigning on Thursday, April 10.
Espinosa’s party mate, Carl Kevin Batistis, confirmed the shooting, which occurred inside the gymnasium in Barangay Tinag-an, Albuera, in a post on Facebook.
Batistis took to social media to ask for help from the police.
READ
Ex-drug lord Kerwin Espinosa backs ICC trial for Duterte
Kerwin Espinosa wants to be Albuera mayor, fight drugs
Confessed drug lord wants to be mayor, fight drugs
Kerwin, 47, is running under his local party, Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban. His father, the late Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., died while in jail for alleged ties in the illicit drugs trade in 2016.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.