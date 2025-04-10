cdn mobile

Kerwin Espinosa shot while campaigning

By: Emmariel Ares, Futch Anthony Inso - and Correspondent, CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | April 10,2025 - 06:20 PM

Kerwin Espinosa shot

CAMPAIGN TRAIL Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa starts his campaign to become the next mayor of Albuera, Leyte, where his late father, Rolando Sr., also served as mayor. —ROEL T.AMAZON/CONTRIBUTOR

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Albuera, Leyte mayoral candidate Rolan ‘Kerwin’ Espinosa, once tagged as the ‘biggest drug lord in Eastern Visayas’, was shot by still unidentified assailants while campaigning on Thursday, April 10.

Espinosa’s party mate, Carl Kevin Batistis, confirmed the shooting, which occurred inside the gymnasium in Barangay Tinag-an, Albuera, in a post on Facebook.

Batistis took to social media to ask for help from the police.

Kerwin, 47, is running under his local party, Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban. His father, the late Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., died while in jail for alleged ties in the illicit drugs trade in 2016.

