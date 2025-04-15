1Cebu backs 9 senatoriables so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Weeks after the campaign period for the local midterm elections kicked off, 1Cebu has endorsed a total of nine senatoriables so far.

These included releectionists Senators Pia Cayetano, Francis Tolentino and Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr, and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

During the recent campaign caravan in northern Cebu over the weekend, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who leads 1Cebu, also threw their support to former senators Tito Sotto, Manny Pacquiao, Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, and aspirants Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar.

All nine senatorial candidates are running under the administration’s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas banner, which includes Senators Raffy Tulfo and Lito Lapid.

It remains uncertain if 1Cebu will back Tulfo and Lapid’s bids.

Additionally, the ruling party has not released its official list of senatorial candidates they will endorse for the May 12 polls, but Garcia earlier said that they might ‘selectively endorse some but not all’ of the administration’s bets.

Her announcement came after the Capitol criticized Tulfo’s decision to inspect the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT), calling it out as nothing but a mere publicity stunt.

“Ignorance of the law, whether you are an ordinary citizen or you are a sitting senator of this Republic of the Philippines, excuses no one. So it is incumbent upon us, public officials, to be more circumspect in the manner by which we conduct official and personal business,” Garcia said in a press conference on April 10.

Cebu is the country’s most-vote rich province, with over 4 million voters expected to cast their ballots this May 12. The Garcia-led 1Cebu is currently the island province’s dominant party.

