1Cebu endorses Cutie del Mar for Cebu City north district Rep.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the filing of the certificates of candidacy (COCs) starts, several political parties have already revealed their candidates and among them is the One Cebu party of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

On Monday, Sept. 30, One Cebu revealed its congressional candidates for the 2025 midterm elections; and one notable candidate was Cebu City North District Representative, Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” del Mar.

Del Mar won in the 2022 elections under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) party. In the same year, rumors sparked that she would shift alliances with Barug PDP-Laban, the ruling party of suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Del Mar in a 2022 interview, said that rumors might have sparked when she met Rama on May 9, 2022 at the City Hall while waiting for their proclamation as winners of the 2022 elections.

She clarified that she was there to congratulate Rama and it was only natural to meet him considering that they were both elected.

Moreover, in February 2024, Rama announced that Del Mar would be joining his team to run as representative in the north district, and his nephew Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. would run in the south district.

But just a month later, in March 2024, Rama withdrew the endorsement of Del Mar as a supposed adopted candidate following her involvement in collecting signatures for the purported People’s Initiative (PI) to amend the 1987 Constitution, Rama said.

“Cutie, I’m sorry, with all the congressional situation nga wala gani kaabot sa akoa. I am deeply sorry. The whole congressional picture has changed,” he said during “Ing’na Mayor” teleradyo program on the Sugboanon Channel.

(Cutie, I’m sorry, with all the congressional situation that it did not reach me. I am deeply sorry. The whole congressional picture has changed.)

Why Cutie shifted to Kusug

After the event ended on Monday, the members of Kusug party and Del Mar, gathered for an interview with reporters. Del Mar was asked the reason for shifting her alliance. However, Cebu City acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia answered on her behalf.

“Well, kami, we have a shared vision, shared goals, together with the One Cebu party. Magkatugma ang among objectives and goals. And that’s why we decided to join forces,” Garcia said.

(Well, we, we have a shared vision, shared goals, together with the One Cebu party. Our objectives and goals jibe. And that’s why we decided to join forces.)

“Bisan tuod nga dili mi kabotar sa probinsya pero parihas man mi’g paningkamot, para man sa kaayohan sa mga Sugboanon,” he added.

(Even if we cannot vote for the province, but we have the same efforts which is for the good of the Cebuanos.)

Moreover, Garcia said that his Kusug party has yet to announce their full slate before the filing of the COCs ends on October 8, from mayor down to the councilor, and from the congressmen in North and South District.

He also said that it is “pretty obvious and clear” that Kusug would be bringing Del Mar for the North District representative.

The BOPK’s bet for the North District is Councilor Mary Ann Delos Santos, which was revealed by BOPK’s mayoral bet Councilor Nestor Archival earlier this year. | with a report from Pia Piquero

