Gwen accepts 1Cebu nomination for her reelection bid in 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has accepted the 1Cebu party nomination for her to seek reelection in the 2025 midterm elections.

But she is yet to name her running mate.

Asked who will be her tandem in the midterm elections, Garcia said that it will be a “surprise.”

Garcia said that the complete 1Cebu party slate will be known on October 8, the last day of the filing of Certificates of Candidates (COCs).

The filing of COCs will start on Tuesday, October 1, and will continue until October 8.

On Monday afternoon, Garcia led a gathering of 1Cebu party members where she also introduced their candidates for district representatives. They are Rhea Mae Gullas (1st district), Edsel Galeos (2nd district), Pablo John Garcia (3rd district) Janice Salimbangon (4th district) Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco (5th district), Daphne Lagon (6th district), and Patricia Calderon (7th district).

Except for Calderon, the six others are all seeking reelection.

Reelection

1Cebu is also supporting the reelection of Reps. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon of the Lone District of Mandaue City, Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King Chan of the Lone District of Lapu-Lapu City and Sonny Lagon of the Ako Bisaya Partylist.

And for the first time, 1Cebu is backing the reelection of Rep. Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” Del Mar of Cebu City North District.

Early this year, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has endorsed Del Mar for north district representative under his Partido Barug Team Rama.

But he later on withdrew his endorsement after Del Mar supported the People’s Initiative (PI) to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Party nomination

During the 1Cebu convention on Monday, Garcia also accepted her party’s nomination for her to run as their governor.

“I accept your nomination with pride and with humility,” Garcia said in her speech.

“In spite of all that the party had gone through, well here it is now, stronger than it had ever been before,” she added.

Over 800 local officials from Cebu Province and the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu were present at the convention.

Among those in attendance were Partido Kusug officials led by acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Before the gathering ended, the mayors of the highly urbanized cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu and Talisay City signed a Cooperation Agreement with 1Cebu to pledge their support to Garcia and her local party. | with a report from Pia Piquero

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP