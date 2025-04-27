Cebu City cop killed in road mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A police officer died after he met an accident while driving his motorcycle at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, near a school in Gorordo Avenue in Brgy. Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Police Corporal Ridrid Ordiñeza Castañeda, a 35-year-old resident of Upper Pakigne Spring Village in Minglanilla, Cebu. He was assigned at Sawang Calero Police Station of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Based on the initial investigation, Castañeda was driving his motorcycle on his way home after he participated in the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) implemented by their police station Saturday night.

Upon reaching the said place, the victim lost control of his motorcycle since the road was slippery due to the rain. His motorcycle then crashed to a roadside tree.

According to police investigation, Castañeda was thrown from his motorcycle. His helmet was also removed from his head.

The victim was brought by an ambulance of Brgy. Kamputhaw to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), but he died before reaching the hospital.

