Mandaue accident: Motorcycle rams guard crossing street, killing him

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One was on his way home from work while the other one was on his way to work.

At past 6 a.m. today, May 30, one, a security guard, did not reach his home alive, while the other one, a motorcycle driver, would likely be detained in the police station and would be facing charges for the death of the former, when the latter’s motorcycle rammed into the victim.

This happened along A.S. Fortuna Street, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

The dead victim was identified by his fellow security guard as Joseph Gabutan.

“Girelibohan to siya nako (I was the one who relieved him),” said Security Guard Ricardo Villanueva, who took over for the morning shift in securing the car dealership and display center there.

Gabutan was assigned to the night shift.

Villanueva was interviewed by CDN Digital after the accident.

According to Villanueva, that Gabutan was heading home after finishing his shift and was crossing the street when the motorcycle hit him.

He, however, said that he did not see Gabutan when he was hit by the motorcycle because he was looking down then as he prepared for his shift.

“Nakadungog ra ko og kusog nga lagubo,” said Villanueva.

(I only heard a loud thud.)

“Wa ko gatuo nga siya to,” he said.

(I was not expecting him to be the victim.)

Gabutan apparently suffered head injuries because according to witnesses his head hit the pavement hard after falling from the impact when the motorcycle hit him.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcycle, who was also interviewed by CDN Digital, inside the police traffic enforcement unit vehicle after the accident, said that he was also on his way to work at the IT Park, when suddenly a man crossed the street.

“Paspas akong Dagan kay hawan kaayo ang dan, said the motorcycle driver,” he said.

(I was driving fast because there were only a few vehicles on the road.)

“Ang akong mahinumduman kay pinakalit nga labang god nga gadagan ba gikan sa sidewalk. Wala siya nagtan-aw diri sa left side, didto ra siya atubangan daan nagkuan,” he said.

(What I can remember is he suddenly crossed the street running from the sidewalk. He did not look at the left side of the street but he was looking in front of him.)

“So nakit-an nako siya nga padung na gyod bangga, wa ko kita niya diri sa sidewalk,” he said.

(So, I only noticed him when I was going to hit him with my motorcycle, I really did not notice him there at the sidewalk.)

The motorcycle rider would likely be detained at the police station pending the filing of charges.

