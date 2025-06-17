Lack of discipline blamed for trash in Mactan Channel, SRP waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Netizens have expressed their dismay over recent social media posts showing garbage scattered in Mactan Channel and the shorelines of the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Last June 15, CDN Digital shared a video showing various types of trash, including plastic sachets, soda cans, plastic bottles, organic waste, and even a plastic lunchbox, that were found in Mactan Channel, the body of water that separates mainland Cebu from Mactan Island.

A netizen took the video last June 15, during a ferry boat trip from Mactan Island to Pier 3 in Cebu City.

The next day, June 16, CDN Digital also posted photos showing that files of trash that were again found along the shoreline of the SRP, despite a recent cleanup effort.

CDN Digital first posted about the trash at the SRP’s shoreline last May 30.

Public awareness

Netizens who saw the CDN Digital posts have expressed concerned as they also called for greater public awareness and responsibility.

“Maka discourage gyod kay bisan sa mga isla, mga gahi gyod ug ulo mga tawo. Bisan sa pambot ilabay ra dayon mga basura ug plastic bottle sa dagat,” netizen Evic Gumanatsa commented after watching the video that CDN Digital posted.

(It’s really discouraging because even in the islands, people are so hardheaded. They just throw their trash and plastic bottles into the sea even while taking pump boat rides.)

“Binuhatan sa mga tao na walay disiplina. Naa tay nindot na katambayan, libre pa jud hasta parking, gi abusaran lang hasta basura di kamao manghipos.,” Oj Omega posted as a comment to the SRP garbage photos.

(This is the doing of people who are undisciplined. We have a beautiful place stay, even parking is for free, but it is being abused that they can’t properly dispose even their own garbage.)

“Wala tay disiplina jud o pakabana sa proper disposal sa mga basura. Dugay na kaayo ning sakit sa atoa sa pinas nga pataka ug panglabay o biya sa mga basura mao ng mosombalik gihapon sa atoa ug apil sa hinungdan nga magbaha. Dili man tanan pero kita ra gihapon ga himo ug rason nga tawgon tas ubang nasod nga hugawan ta. Kutob ratas basol sa usat usa pero wala gihapon tay gihimo para ma disiplina ta tanan ani,” netizen Duane Wheng Quinit said.

(We lack discipline and we are not mindful of the proper disposal of wastes. This is perennial problem in the Philippines that people dispose their garbage just anywhere and these garbage would always find its way back to us and among are considered as among the causes for flooding. Not all of us are like this, but we are still to blame as to why other countries refer to us as messy. We often end up blaming one another but nothing is being done to instill discipline among the people.)

Garbage problem

The garbage problem in Cebu’s coastal areas is a serious issue that affects not only the environment but also the health and well-being of the people living in the surrounding areas.

Netizens are calling for greater awareness and education on the importance of proper waste disposal and for stricter enforcement of waste management laws.

The issue has sparked a call to action among netizens, who are demanding for greater action to be taken to address the problem.

“Dapat kung masakpan manglabay prisohon ug 6 months pataas. Sampolan jud arun motagam,” Farah De Jose said.

(Those who are caught for throwing their garbage just anywhere should be jailed for six months and up. Examples should be shown to teach these people a lesson.)

Mark Belderol said that it was best to make the shorelines of the SRP off limits if people can’t keep the area clean.

“Mypa sirad an na diha. Di nana madag disiplina ang mga taw. Kaisa raman na dapat sultian. Ay nalag pugsa,” he said.

(It’s better to close it down. Its now difficult to instill discipline on people. It should have been enough for them to be told once. Don’t force them.)

The garbage problem in Cebu is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. It will require the cooperation of both the government and the public to address the issue and find a solution.

Netizens are hopeful that by raising awareness and promoting education on proper waste disposal, the city can become a cleaner and more sustainable place for everyone.

