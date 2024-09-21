Gealon shares plan to transform SRP into Cebu’s premier investment hub

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the chairperson of the South Road Properties (SRP) Governing Board, shared the vision of acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia of transforming the SRP into Cebu’s leading investment hub.

Gealon said this “ambitious vision” to unlock SRP’s full potential may be done through infrastructure development and the strong collaboration of large corporations with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) “to drive economic growth and establish SRP as a thriving center of commerce and industry.”

He said that the key to making the SRP successful “lies in creating a balanced distribution of businesses.”

READ: Boardwalk at SRP that mirrors one in Singapore eyed

“SRP is not just for big businesses, we need suppliers and we need employment,” Gealon said.

By creating a space where businesses of all sizes can co-exist, the governing board aims to drive economic progress for SMEs and large corporations, offering opportunities for everyone in between.

Inclusive growth

Gealon said that one of the major goals of the governing board is to ensure inclusivity, where SMEs can engage and thrive alongside larger companies.

READ: Cebu City urges DPWH to fast-track SRP roundabout project

Also, they are working to achieve acting Mayor Garcia’s directive on the need to address the concerns of locators and businesses that have invested in the SRP to make sure that they can nurture and expand their operations.

Moreover, Gealon said that the governing board, guided by a recently passed ordinance, is actively working to streamline operations at the SRP.

And in the future, they hope to see its transformation into a “special administrative zone” that is already free from the traditional bureaucratic processes at City Hall.

READ: CSCR-El Pardo Road Intersection with new AI traffic system opens

“Permits and licenses—building permits, business permits, renovation permits—would be issued by the SRP Governing Board, creating a one-stop-shop system,” he said.

Gealon said that this effort aims to create a business-friendly environment that encourages growth and investment.

He said that the ease of securing permits and licenses is expected to make the 300-hectare reclamation area even more accessible and attractive to investors, enhancing its competitiveness as an economic zone.

READ: Why is there a U-turn slot near Il Corso?

Discipline zone

Meanwhile, Gealon acknowledged the concerns raised on street lights, flooding, drainage, garbage collection, and traffic management.

To address these, the governing board passed a resolution declaring SRP a “discipline zone.”

With the declaration, at least 10 traffic enforcers, who are equipped with speed guns, will be deployed along the Cebu South Coastal Road to regulate traffic and ensure road safety.

CCCI’s support

Jay Yuvallos, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), has reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to support the initiatives of the governing board in promoting business investments.

Yuvallos gave emphasis on the importance of collaboration in realizing the SRP’s full potential.

He said that CCCI was prepared to provide their inputs and work closely with the governing board on how to do this.

In addition, the chamber is partnering with the city government for the establishment of the Cebu Investment Development Concierge Center (CIDCC) and in providing funds to create marketing materials to boost the SRP’s promotion.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP