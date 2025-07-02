Two arrested for public disturbance; one attacks cops during arrest

NAGA CITY, Philippines — A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly causing a public disturbance during a midnight incident on June 29, 2025, in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, Cebu.

The incident resulted in the male suspect attacking one of the arresting officers. He was identified as Michael Angelo Quimada Tan, 33, single, and a resident of Purok 1A, Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City.

The female suspect was identified as Hygiea Anne Mae Tan Sobisol, 33, married, and also a resident of the same barangay.

According to reports, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) requested police assistance after an alarm was raised in the area, where the two individuals were reportedly causing a disturbance.

Upon receiving the call, responding officers from the Naga City Police Station immediately proceeded to the scene. When they arrived, they found the suspects behaving unruly, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Despite repeated warnings to calm down and return home, the two refused to cooperate. Their continued shouting and aggressive behavior escalated the situation, prompting officers to arrest them on the spot for causing a public disturbance.

While en route to the police station inside the patrol vehicle, Sobisol allegedly grabbed and choked one of the responding officers, causing minor injuries. The attack was quickly stopped through the intervention of other police personnel on board.

Both suspects were brought to the City of Naga Police Station for further investigation and proper disposition.

As of this writing, formal charges have been filed against Tan and Sobisol, including violations of alarm and scandal, resisting arrest, and direct assault upon an agent of a person in authority.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether additional charges will be filed, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

