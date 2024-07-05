Carcar shooting: Man shot by unidentified motor-riding suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man sitting on a wooden bench by the side of the road with his friends was shot multiple times by an unidentified gunman in Carcar City on Thursday.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Jonel Sam Bagol, single and a native of Sitio Libo, Barangay Sayaw Sibonga, Cebu.

Police stated in a report that they received a call about the Carcar shooting from a concerned citizen.

The shooting reportedly happened at past 7:00 p.m on Thursday in Purok 3 Proper, Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, Cebu.

Responding officers immediately headed to the scene of the crime to conduct an initial investigation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan ‘O Neil Salvacion, chief of Carcar City Police Station told CDN Digital that the victim was sitting on a bench by the side of the road with other men at the time of the incident.

He said that an unidentified assailant onboard a motorcycle arrived and allegedly fired shots at the victim multiple times.

Bagol sustained injuries on his chest and waist.

He was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital of Carcar City by his friends, stated the report.

The suspect of the Carcar shooting, on the other hand, fled to the direction of Barangay Napo Proper also in Carcar city.

Although several people were at the scene of the crime, Salvacion relayed that no other individual was harmed in the Carcar shooting.

This then led police to conclude that Bagol was the sole target of the gunman.

As of this writing, the victim is in a stable condition and under the care of his relatives in the hospital.

Salvacion said that witnesses told them that the suspect was wearing a black jacket and helmet.

Operatives recovered four fired cartridges of a .45 caliber pistol and one piece of fired bullet from the crime scene.

According to the police chief, they are waiting for a statement from the victim who is still receiving medical treatment.

In addition, they are also in the process of reviewing footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the area.

A follow up investigation is now being conducted by Carcar police to identify of the suspect of the Carcar shooting and to establish the motive of the attack, said Salvacion.

