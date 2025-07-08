CPPO gets new director as Atanacio steps down

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) bids farewell to its outgoing Provincial Director Police Colonel Jovito M. Atanacio, it said in a statement on Tuesday, July 8.

In a Facebook post, CPPO said it is bidding farewell to the outgoing regional director who served the Cebu Province for exactly six months and ten days of dedicated service.

With Atanacio’s exit, CCPO’s new Provincial Director will be Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez. Bermudez most notably served as the Provincial Director for the Sultan Kudarat Police and had also previously served as the Regional Director for the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas.

Atanacio began carrying his duties as the CPPO Provincial Director back in January of this year, replacing Police Colonel Per­cival Zorilla who was reassigned to the Natio­nal Capital Region Police Office.

“The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) solemnly and gratefully bids farewell to PCOL JOVITO M ATANACIO, a leader whose six months and ten days of dedicated service will forever be remembered not only for what was accomplished but for how it was achieved with courage, sincerity, and unwavering devotion to the people of Cebu,” its Facebook statement reads.

READ: 2,900 police officers to secure Cebu for May 12 elections

According to their data, the CCPO under the leadership of Atanacio had reduced the crime rate in the province by 7.76%. Furthermore, they also revealed the following statistics:

2,127 anti-drug operations, resulting in 2,775 arrests and the seizure of illegal substances worth over ₱213.7 million.

1,905 operations to track down wanted persons, serving 2,061 warrants and arresting 141 individuals listed as Most Wanted.

1,910 operations against illegal gambling, which led to 3,117 arrests.

1,426 operations targeting loose firearms, leading to the recovery of 1,526 weapons and 353 apprehensions.

Besides their crime fighting achievements, Atanacio strengthened the CCPO’s internal programs during his six-month tenure. This included administrative reforms and personnel recognition initiatives like the “Salamat Kapatid” program, which aimed to improve morale and acknowledge outstanding performance within the force.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

Read Next

“The province is safer. The organization is stronger. And every officer who served under his command carries forward not just the mission, but the values he lived by,” the Cebu Police Provincial Office statement reads, acknowledging the outgoing provincial director’s contribution to their law enforcement agency. /