Barbosa rules mixed masters event in 2nd SUGBU Open C’ships finale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Andrey Barbosa of the Bacolod-based Sugarbowl Tenpin Bowling Association, Inc. (STAI) capped off the 2nd Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Open Championships with a thrilling win in the mixed masters division on Sunday, July 6, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Barbosa, a young standout of STAI, went toe-to-toe with Philippine team member Luis Barredo in an intense championship match. Both bowlers, who also represent the American bowling brand Bowler X, delivered a fitting finale to the week-long national tournament that gathered over 140 keglers from across the country.

Barbosa outgunned Barredo by just seven pins, 214–207, in a tightly contested duel. Barbosa pocketed the whopping P80,000 champion’s purse.

To reach the finals, Barbosa cruised past SUGBU’s Maeng Viloria in the semifinals with a dominant 237–171 win. Barredo, on the other hand, secured an outright finals berth after topping the 10-game qualifying round with 2,285 pinfalls. Barbosa followed at second with 2,179 pinfalls, while Viloria came in third with 2,121.

Mark Hodgkinson of Bowler X and SUGBU, placed fourth with 2,100 pinfalls, while his teammate and former national team member Jomar Jumapao rounded out the top five with 2,091.

The 2nd SUGBU Open Championships featured some of the country’s best bowlers battling for cash prizes and prestige in this Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF)-sanctioned tournament.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza announced that preparations are underway for the 2026 SUGBU Sinulog Open, which will once again be part of the PBF’s official calendar of competitions.

