18 cops implicated in missing ‘sabungeros’ case – Napolcom

MANILA, Philippines — Eighteen members of the Philippine National Police (PNP)—not just 12—were implicated in the complaint-affidavit of whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan (alias Totoy) in connection with the abductions of cockfighting enthusiasts, or sabungeros.

National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Calinisan made the clarification in an interview on ANC’s Headstart on Tuesday morning.

“In the complaint affidavit filed by Patidongan yesterday, there were not 12 names. There were actually 18 names there,” he said. “Roughly, we’re looking into 13 active policemen and possibly five dismissed individuals from the service.”

Patidongan lodged the complaint against the police officers at the Napolcom’s central office in Quezon City on Monday afternoon. Several relatives of the missing sabungeros joined him.

Summons

At a press conference after filing the complaint, Patidongan named 10 of the police officers he claimed to be involved in the abductions.

Who were the other eight police officers? Calinisan did not say.

“Currently, the complaint affidavit is being evaluated… If that passes the initial evaluation, then we will send out summons to all of these respondents. We are hoping that they will respond,” he explained.

Will more police officers be implicated in the case? The Napolcom vice chairperson said, “I’m expecting another complaint-affidavit from Alias Totoy or Patidongan. It seems this is just chapter one. It seems there will be a chapter two.”

Calinisan also assured the public that the case would be resolved within 60 days.

It was during an interview with GMA News last June that Patidongan claimed police officers were involved in the abductions of sabungeros.

At least 34 sabungeros went missing between April 2021 and January 2022, although Patidongan said the number of victims could be as high as 100.

Trust in the police force

On July 7, PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III confirmed that Patidongan was already under the protection of the law enforcement agency.

Calinisan said the PNP can be relied upon to ensure the safety of a whistleblower implicating its own personnel.

“We have to trust institutions. Our police officers are capable and honorable,” he said.

“Of course, there are instances like this one wherein some policemen are put into question. That’s why we have to strengthen our check-and-balance mechanisms of the government, particularly the National Police Commission,” he added.

Patidongan also claimed that the police officers involved in the abduction of the sabungeros were the same ones involved in the killings during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Political interference

In light of the new allegation, concerns have been raised about possible political interference. Calinisan has denied it.

“No politics is mixed here. Our command has been, since the beginning, that the PNP and the National Police Commission be apolitical. We have no business whatsoever in politicking,” he said.

“So, here, what we need to do is to do our jobs,” he added.

Duterte allegedly ordered then-Napolcom Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo to implement a nationwide system that rewarded police officers for killing drug suspects. This was according to the testimony of retired Col. Royina Garma, former director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Central Visayas, during a House of Representatives probe into the drug war last October.

An estimated 12,000 to 30,000 people were killed during the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Duterte was arrested and turned over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, to face allegations of crimes against humanity in connection with the bloody drug war.

