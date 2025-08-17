Cebu ‘Libreng Sakay’ drivers avoid program, leaving commuters stranded

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just three weeks after its launch, the government’s “Libreng Sakay” program for 01K modern jeepneys is drawing complaints from commuters who are being left stranded while some drivers allegedly avoid operating under the program.

Launched on July 23 by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Libreng Sakay program was designed to benefit around 20,000 passengers from 6-9 a.m and 5-8 p.m daily along the heavily congested 01K route, which connects Cebu City’s Urgello area to Parkmall in Mandaue City.

With a budget of P150–P160 million and daily subsidies amounting to P350,000, 100 modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) were enlisted to provide free rides aimed at easing commuter expenses.

However, instead of relief, commuters report longer waits and fewer available units, forcing some to resort to motorcycle taxis or habal-habal to reach their destinations.

Commuters’ frustrations

A commuter told CDN Digital that while the program initially offered convenience, problems quickly surfaced after the first few weeks.

“When the program first started, during the first one to three days, I saw the free buses passing by often and everything seemed organized. But after that, I noticed a lot of inconsistent rules from different drivers. Some let passengers ride for free even after 9 a.m. as long as they boarded before 9, while others started charging exactly at 9 a.m.regardless of where you were,” she said.

She added that over time, fewer free-ride vehicles were seen on the road.

“Over time, fewer buses appeared, maybe just around three at a time, and I noticed many white and yellow buses hiding on the side of the streets to avoid giving free rides, while the purple ones were the only ones consistently visible,” she recalled.

The commuter also observed that some drivers allegedly waited for the free-ride window to end so they could resume collecting fares.

“The reasons some drivers give like ‘mo tuyok’ but never coming back, or ‘mo eat’ but just hiding and smoking in a corner, do not help. If they just told commuters properly instead of making excuses, it would avoid so much frustration,” she said.

She also pointed out that poor scheduling also added to the problem, as buses tended to bunch up during certain hours.

“For example, I have noticed that around 5 to 6 PM, all the free ride buses arrive together then stop operating around the same time before 7 PM. That makes it harder for commuters who are hoping for a free ride but end up stuck waiting with fewer buses on the road,” she said.

Despite her frustrations, she urged the government to improve the system so both commuters and drivers can benefit.

“I hope the government would talk directly with the bus companies and make sure drivers are properly compensated. I learned that the subsidy for the free rides hasn’t been released to them, which explains why they’re avoiding the program. If the government ensures payment to drivers, it would benefit both sides-commuters would get their free rides and drivers wouldn’t lose income,” she said.

Drivers’ grievances

Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito, chair of the Committee on Transportation, confirmed receiving similar complaints and has since called for an investigation into the program’s implementation.

In his statement, bus drivers enlisted under the initiative feel unmotivated to operate since they continue to receive a fixed discount on their boundary fee from operators, regardless of whether they complete multiple trips or not.

As a result, many drivers have expressed that they would rather opt out of the program, noting that they earned more before its implementation, particularly during peak hours.

The drivers suggested that a better system would be to provide incentives based on the number of passengers served or trips completed.

They also raised that if their assigned schedules fall during peak hours, they should at least earn the same income as they did prior to joining the program.

Pepito stressed the need for immediate intervention to ensure compliance and restore the intended benefits for commuters.

He further urged operators and drivers to fulfill their responsibilities as the government works with concerned authorities to resolve the issue. /csl

