Libreng Sakay for provincial buses extended until June 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While the Libreng Sakay program in Metro Cebu has already ended, those servicing in the provincial parts will continue until June 26.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) announced on Friday, June 17 that Phase 3 of Servicing Contracting Program will be extended up to June 26. Phase 3 involves public buses covering provincial routes.

According to the LTFRB-7 in a statement, the extended Libreng Sakay will cover selected buses with the following routes.

CEBU NORTH

Cebu City – Bogo and vice versa

Tabogon to North Bus Terminal and vice versa

Tuburan to North Bus Terminal and vice versa

CEBU SOUTH

SRP – IT PARK

Cebu City – Alcoy

Cebu City – Moalboal

Cebu City – Pinamungahan

Cebu City – Balamban via Toledo

Dumaguete City – Bayawan vv.

NEGROS ORIENTAL

Dumaguete City – Jimalalud

Dumaguete City – Mabinay vv.

BOHOL

Tagbilaran City – Panglao Airport via Dauis, Lourdes-Tawala-Danao-Panglao Municipal hall

Tagbilaran City – San Jose, Talibon via Tubigon

Tagbilaran City – Talibon via Balilihan-Carmen

Tagbilaran City – Mabini vv.

At least two buses will be deployed per route however, the Libreng Sakay program will only be available every weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

“The LTFRB Region 7 has continued the Libreng Sakay of the Provincial Public Utility Buses due to the huge passenger demand in these routes,” they added.

The Libreng Sakay in Metro Cebu ended last June 15. /rcg

