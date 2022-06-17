Libreng Sakay for provincial buses extended until June 26

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones, Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Content Specialist, CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | June 17,2022 - 05:29 PM
The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board in Central Visayas has resumed the Libreng Sakay program today, April 11, 2022. | Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While the Libreng Sakay program in Metro Cebu has already ended, those servicing in the provincial parts will continue until June 26.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) announced on Friday, June 17 that Phase 3 of Servicing Contracting Program will be extended up to June 26. Phase 3 involves public buses covering provincial routes. 

 

According to the LTFRB-7 in a statement, the extended Libreng Sakay will cover selected buses with the following routes. 

CEBU NORTH

  • Cebu City – Bogo and vice versa
  • Tabogon to North Bus Terminal and vice versa
  • Tuburan to North Bus Terminal and vice versa

CEBU SOUTH

  • SRP – IT PARK
  • Cebu City – Alcoy
  • Cebu City – Moalboal
  • Cebu City – Pinamungahan
  • Cebu City – Balamban via Toledo
  • Dumaguete City – Bayawan vv.

NEGROS ORIENTAL

  • Dumaguete City – Jimalalud
  • Dumaguete City – Mabinay vv.

BOHOL

  • Tagbilaran City – Panglao Airport via Dauis, Lourdes-Tawala-Danao-Panglao Municipal hall
  • Tagbilaran City – San Jose, Talibon via Tubigon
  • Tagbilaran City – Talibon via Balilihan-Carmen
  • Tagbilaran City – Mabini vv.

At least two buses will be deployed per route however, the Libreng Sakay program will only be available every weekend, from Friday to Sunday. 

“The LTFRB Region 7 has continued the Libreng Sakay of the Provincial Public Utility Buses due to the huge passenger demand in these routes,” they added. 

The Libreng Sakay in Metro Cebu ended last June 15.    /rcg 

Read Next

