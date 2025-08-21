DPWH: Collapsed Mandaue flood control riprap not substandard

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 6th District Engineering Office clarified that the collapsed portion of a riprap flood control project in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City is not substandard.

Assistant District Engineer Eda de Guzman said the contractor, On Point Construction and Development Corp., followed the approved plans and specifications for the 265-meter flood control structure. This was confirmed after an inspection of the affected site.

“Based on our reports, the project was constructed according to the approved plans and specifications. What you see in the photos—that’s how it was designed,” De Guzman said.

A 20-meter section of the structure collapsed on August 20, sweeping away five houses after heavy rainfall caused the Butuanon River to overflow.

De Guzman explained that an open space used as an access road for heavy equipment allowed water to flow behind the riprap, which led to the collapse.

“The design of the flood control structure can withstand trash, water, and debris from waterways. However, what wasn’t anticipated was the strong rain and redirected flow through the access road, which caused the water to split and pass behind the structure,” De Guzman said in mix English and Cebuano.

READ: Ouano orders immediate repair of collapsed Butuanon River riprap

The damage is estimated at ₱453,450.20, but since the project is still under warranty, the government will not shoulder the repair costs.

Temporary measures, including a stockpile, have been placed to prevent water from entering the back of the wall again.

The clarification was made during a press conference on Wednesday, August 20, following a request for an official explanation from Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

De Guzman noted that the redirected water flow had significantly weakened the affected section.

“The volume of water was like three Olympic-sized swimming pools that flooded behind the riprap where houses were located,” she said.

She added that while the collapse was unfortunate, it was somehow a blessing in disguise that no one drowned, as the release of the water may have prevented worse damage.

Meanwhile, Planning and Design Engineer Romar Jude Yan emphasized that the structure was built according to approved engineering designs, including proper foundations and reinforcements.

The project includes lean concrete, stone masonry, rebar at the lower portion, and a retaining wall at the upper portion.

In a separate interview, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said he has directed the City Engineering Office and the DPWH to inspect all flood control projects, especially those along the Butuanon River, to ensure compliance with design standards.

Ouano added that since the completion of the city’s Drainage Master Plan in 2018, records show that around ₱657 million has been allocated for various flood control and drainage projects, including those along the Butuanon River.

He clarified that these city-led projects are separate from those implemented by the national government through the DPWH. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP