Marcos issues EO on 60-day rice import

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order (EO) 93, ordering the Department of Agriculture (DA) to lead and monitor the implementation of the 60-day suspension of the importation of regular milled and well-milled rice.

According to the order signed by Marcos on Aug. 29, the suspension of rice imports will be from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, unless shortened or extended.

READ: Rice importation: Marcos orders a 60-day suspension

The 60-day suspension does not cover specialty rice varieties not commonly produced by local farmers.

“The DA is hereby directed to lead and monitor the implementation of the suspension of rice importation, and undertake necessary measures to ensure that the country’s supply of rice remains sufficient during the period of suspension, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations,” the order read.

Under EO 93, the DA must work with the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and submit comprehensive reports on domestic rice supply and prevailing market prices.

The three agencies are required to convene within 30 days of the EO’s effectivity to assess its impact and recommend to the President whether to lift or extend the suspension.

The period of suspension may be shortened or extended, as may be necessary, upon the joint recommendation of the DA, DEPDev and the DTI.

“For this purpose, the DA, DEPDev, and DTi shall convene within 30 days upon effectivity of this Order to evaluate the effects of the suspension of importation on the supply and prices of rice in the country, and within 15 days therefrom submit a joint recommendation to the President, through the Executive Secretary,” it said.

READ: NFA to sell 60,000 MT of aging rice in September

The new EO mandates the immediate issuance of the necessary guidelines that will be crafted by the DA, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs and the DTI, to ensure the effective implementation of the suspension order.

The DA on Aug. 8 attributed the sharp decline in the prices of the country’s staple to the strong local production of rice in early 2025 and the heavy arrival of imported rice in the previous months, driven by the reduced tariff rates.

The DA recommended the suspension of the importation of regular milled and well-milled rice for 60 days, which will coincide with the peak of harvest season, to enable the domestic market to absorb the local supply, stabilize prices, and help Filipino farmers sell their palay (unhusked rice) at a fair and reasonable price.

EO 93, which was made public on Saturday, takes effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP