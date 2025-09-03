NBI tasked to probe flood control projects mess

MANILA – Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Wednesday said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will be conducting its own investigations on substandard and ‘ghost’ government flood control projects.

“We will mobilize the NBI for that.Kanina kinausap ko ‘yung isang NBI agent. Pinapunta ko rito kasi gusto ko magform ang NBI ng isang group that will do this investigation (Earlier, I talked with an NBI agent. I called him because I want the NBI to form a group to do the investigation),” Remulla said in an ambush interview.

“Basta dito wala tayo sisinuhin dito. Basta lahat ng kasama, kasama talaga d’yan (We will exempt no one from the investigation. If implicated, they will be investigated),” he said.

Meanwhile, Remulla confirmed that individuals implicated in the ongoing ghost projects controversy will be placed on the Bureau of Immigration’s watchlist “shortly.”

He said up to 26 individuals will be placed under an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO).

“Kasi ang tendency ng tao tumakas talaga e. At the earliest opportunity tatakas ‘yan (The tendency of a person is to flee. At the earliest opportunity they will flee,” he explained.

The ILBO is issued by the Justice department instructing immigration officers to closely monitor the travel of subject individuals who are implicated in the anomalous flood control projects.

Upon the filing of a case, prosecutors may request a Precautionary Hold Departure Order (PHDO), which would prevent a traveler from leaving the country. (PNA)

