WATCH: Anti-corruption protest marks ‘Day of Indignation’ at UP Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Faculty, staff, students, and alumni of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu staged a protest rally on Monday morning, September 15, to voice out their grievances over corruption, as well as pressing social and academic issues.

The program opened with a march to the Oblation where participants held a serenata, chanted calls for reform, and symbolically veiled the iconic statue as a sign of protest. Demonstrators then proceeded to the main road to continue their program.

Organizers said the “Day of Indignation” was meant to show solidarity within the UP Cebu community and to amplify their call for accountability and meaningful change. Photos and videos of the event captured the energy and symbolism of the protest. /csl



