PDRRMO runs as separate department again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will be operating as a separate department once more.

The Provincial Board (PB) on Monday, September 15, passed and approved on the third and final reading the ordinance reconstituting PDRRMO’s status as an agency operating separately from the Office of the Governor.

The ordinance, titled “CPDRRMO Ordinance of 2025, was penned by Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, who stressed the need for Cebu province to improve and expand its disaster response capacity.

Prior to Monday’s session, the PDRRMO had been functioning only as an attached unit under the Office of the Governor for six years.

With its department status restored, the provincial government will be allowed to hire more disaster and rescue personnel to run it.

“Making the office a department is good for our capability, good for our personnel fill-up, and good in terms of how we can perform our mandate,” said Dennis Francis Pastor, head of the PDRRMO.

They also shared their plans for reorganization, which would include creating four divisions to provide support to their counterparts in local government units.

These are the Disaster Preparedness Information and Training; Research, Documentation, Statistics and Planning; Operations, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; and Emergency Response, Search and Rescue.

