Bohol: Over 1,000 students receive pay under SPES

| Photo from BEPO-PESO FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over a thousand students already received their pay for the 22 days of service that they rendered to the Bohol Provincial Government under Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) this year.

Last September 16, a total of 877 beneficiaries, who were part of the second batch of the province’s SPES, implemented during the summer break, received their compensation amounting to P13,530 each.

Of the compensation 60 percent or P8,118 came from the Bohol Provincial government while 40 percent or P5,412 came from the the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The first batch of beneficiaries received their pay last September 2.

SPES is DOLE’s flagship youth employment program that aims to assist poor but deserving students in pursuing their education by providing short-term employment during summer or semestral breaks. It also aims to help bridge the gap between education and employment by giving students early exposure to the workforce.

Maria Vilma Yorong, the Provincial PESO Manager and Community Training and Employment Coordinator (CTEC), said that an allocation of P10 million was included in this year’s provincial budget for the SPES program.

Financial burden

“Dako kaayo ning tabang sa akong pagka-estudyante labi na sa pagtabang sa akong pang-adlaw-adlaw nga gasto sa pag-eskwela,” Gabrielle Marrione Brunidor, a student from the Bohol Island State University Main Campus, was quoted saying in an advisory that was released by the Bohol Provincial Government.

(This is a big help for me as a student, especially in helping in my daily expenses in my schooling.)

Brunidor said that aside from easing his financial burden, the program also taught him skills he could use in the future.

“This is the essence of the SPES program, which is to give our youth the opportunity to work at government offices, earn income, gain valuable work experience, and develop critical skills like communications and work ethics,” Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado said.

Yorong said that the program was especially designed to help poor but deserving students by giving them an avenue to continue their studies despite the economic challenges.

Bohol’s SPES program is an initiative of the provincial government, through the Bohol Employment and Placement Office – Public Employment Service Office (BEPO-PESO), in partnership with DOLE-7.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP