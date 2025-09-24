Teen girl nabbed in Cordova for alleged exploitation of minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 16-year-old girl was apprehended on September 19, 2025, for her alleged involvement in sexual exploitation and prostitution at an inn in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova town.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Pilipog in the same town, was reportedly recruiting five other female minors for prostitution, according to the Cordova Police Station. All five minors were rescued during the operation.

Authorities recovered from the suspect a marked ₱1,000 bill and 19 counterfeit ₱1,000 bills—used as boodle money—contained in a brown envelope. Her cellular phone was also confiscated.

The Cordova Police Station had earlier received information about the suspect’s illegal activities and conducted an entrapment operation that led to her arrest.

The rescued minors were brought to the Center for Women and Children of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The victims will undergo intervention, while DSWD-7 will assess the suspect’s discernment to determine the possible filing of charges.

