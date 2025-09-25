Cancelled classes, stranded passengers: Cebu braces for ‘Opong’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu felt the impact of Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name: Bualoi) on Thursday, September 25, as heavy rains forced widespread class suspensions and the cancellation of sea voyages.

The state weather bureau placed parts of Cebu under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Opong moved closer to Eastern Visayas.

Areas under signal warning include Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Compostela, as well as Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

According to Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), in Mactan, Cebu will continue to experience bad weather on Friday, September 26. Anticipating this, at least 22 localities announced the suspension of in-person classes for Friday, in public schools at all levels:

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Naga City

Talisay City

Minglanilla

Madridejos

San Remigio

Bogo City

Tabogon

Tuburan

Medellin

Danao City

Pilar

Poro

Daanbantayan

Borbon

Tabuelan

Asturias

San Francisco

Catmon

Sogod

Some local governments left it to private schools to decide whether to suspend classes.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ordered shipowners and operators to cancel trips to and from storm-affected areas, leaving at least 261 passengers stranded across ports in Central Visayas.

Despite these developments, no casualties or major incidents have been reported in Cebu so far.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Opong was located 195 kilometers east-northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, or 225 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. The storm carried maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 135 kph.

Opong is forecast to make landfall in the southern Bicol region, particularly affecting Northern Samar and Sorsogon, before moving inland.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has raised its status to blue alert, requiring all personnel to be on standby. Pagasa warned the public to prepare for possible intensification of the storm and discouraged sailing in Eastern Visayas, where a gale warning is in effect.

/ with reports from INQUIRER.net

